Josh Ross Gets Vulnerable With 'Ain't The One'

(UMG Nashville) Breakout country singer-songwriter Josh Ross unveils his most vulnerable song to date, "Ain't The One," out today. Ross co-wrote "Ain't The One" with Taylor Phillips, Jaxson Free, and Jon Kraft, and the track was produced by his frequent collaborator, Matt Geroux.
The track depicts the painful and relatable story of moving on from love. Ross' honesty in the writing room was the key that unlocked the heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals, mixed with the captivating guitar melodies to create a country-rock sound.
"My own relationships inspire my ideas," shares Ross. "I feel most comfortable just being honest in the writing room with what I want to say. One of the hardest things about being in a relationship is sometimes knowing that the person is better off without you and this song is all about that. 'Ain't The One' is one of the most personal songs I've ever written."
The track follows his current chart-climbing single, "Trouble," plus recent releases "Red Flags" and "Ain't Doin' Jack."
Currently on the road with Nickelback for the 51-date GET ROLLIN' TOUR along with Brantley Gilbert, he joins Bailey Zimmerman as support on RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. in 2024 and will perform at Stagecoach next year.
