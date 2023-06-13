Josh Ross' Debut U.S. Single 'Trouble' Hits Country Radio

(UMG Nashville) One of Nashville's most exciting new talents, Josh Ross, is set to prove his stardom stateside with his debut U.S. single, "Trouble." Hitting Country radio airwaves today, it is the second-most added song, spinning on 41 first-week stations. Penned by Ross and Mason Thornley, the song has been gaining traction on streaming platforms since its release and can currently be heard on Spotify's Hot Country playlist, Apple Music's Today's Country, Amazon's Country Heat and more. Listen to "Trouble" here and watch the music video here.
Ross has previously scored two Top 5 hits on Canadian country radio with "First Taste of Gone" and "On A Different Night," while continuing to share new music including his latest release "Red Flags" and upcoming track "Ain't Doin' Jack."
Announced today, Ross will support Bailey Zimmerman as a special guest on RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. in 2024, after previously joining Zimmerman on a run of shows earlier this year. Tonight, Ross kicks off on Nickelback's GET ROLLIN' TOUR along with Brantley Gilbert, set for 35 shows across the U.S. and Canada.
Ross took the stage in downtown Nashville this past weekend, performing multiple times for packed crowds, including his first-ever CMA Fest performance on Thursday (6/8). Named one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch for 2023, Ross also appeared at Spotify House to perform "Trouble," fan-favorite tracks and soon-to-be-released music, before hitting UMG Nashville's Music Is Universal at Skydeck on Broadway.
