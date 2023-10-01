Gregorian Celebrate New Album Release With 'Ode To Joy'

(SRO) To mark the release of their new album Pure Chants I on BMG, Gregorian-"The World's Most Successful Choir"-have issued the album's third single "Ode To Joy."
PURE CHANTS I features mainly classical choral works and hymns plus some folk and pop favorites. "Ode To Joy" follows Gregorian's take on the historic Latin hymn "Pie Jesu" (the album's second single) which features Andrew Lloyd Webber's music; it was produced by Gregorian brainchild and founder and owner of Nemo-Studios and omeN-Publishing Frank Peterson.
As previously announced, GREGORIAN's first-ever North American tour dates are being postponed into next year based on touring logistics, visa delays, and the still recovering U.S. touring market. The Spring 2024 tour will kick off April 4 in Asheville, NC and includes the addition of shows on the west coast and in the southern U.S., expanding upon the initial dates previously announced. The itinerary is filled with theaters and performing arts centers throughout the U.S., Mexico and Latin America.
PURE CHANTS I track listing is as follows:
1. My Little Welsh Home
2. Kyrie Victoria
3. Waiting For Life
4. Pie Jesu (feat. Narcis)
5. Miserere Mei, Deus
6. Ode To Joy
7. In Trutina
8. Ameno
9. She Moved Through The Fair
10. Kyrie XI, A
11. Bailero (feat. Narcis)
12. Adoramus Te Christe
13. Gamenni Kardia (There Are Stars)
14. Beata Viscera
15. The Sound Of Silence (Pure Version)
16. Non Nobis Domine
