Gregorian: The World's Most Successful Choir To Tour The U.S. For The First Time

Promo photo

(SRO) For over 20 years, more than three million people in 31 countries have been enchanted by GREGORIAN's live performances. These eight classically trained English vocalists have never failed to bring their audiences to their feet...multiple times...at EVERY show.

Nemo Studio is proud to announce that GREGORIAN is bringing its first-ever North American tour to theaters and performing arts centers in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024, with 30-45 concerts currently being planned in the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, featuring special guest performers Amelia Brightman and sensational counter-tenor Narcis.

"It is always a big challenge for an act to tour new markets, "says Michael Kelley, VP Performing Arts, New Frontier Touring. "For me, it is an honor and a privilege to be booking this unique music project for the first time in the US."

In 1999, the GREGORIAN triumph began with their initial album Masters Of Chant, which earned multiple gold and platinum awards across Europe and Asia. The project's creator, renowned producer Frank Peterson, who had previously broken ground as co-creator of the Enigma project, consequently pursued his idea of merging pop/rock music with chorale in the style of medieval chants.

With GREGORIAN, Peterson created and established a unique music genre. GREGORIAN's 20-year success-story has resulted in more than 10 million albums sold, sold-out arena concerts and a constantly growing worldwide fan base.

Peterson, who has produced all of Sarah Brightman's albums over the past 30 years and brought Andrea Bocelli to international fame, says, "I am extremely excited about finally touring my pet project GREGORIAN in North America, and I hope that in the next few years we can build an equally ecstatic audience like we did all over Europe and Asia."

In times that leave little room for reflection, GREGORIAN have become a global phenomenon. Their music and concerts are spiritually uplifting and their unique presentation allows their audience to escape from everyday life in a wondrous way--the current CD PURE CHANTS and the planned World Tour 2023-2024 continues this legacy.

The tour will be supported by the PURE CHANTS I and II album releases, plus GREGORIAN plans to film a spectacular television special in a very unique venue for world-wide broadcast and streaming to support the global tour dates.

Local public television stations have also been supporting the upcoming tour with a broadcast of a television special showcasing some of the best live moments from the European shows over the years, and offering premium items only available via the stations, including VIP concert tickets with a meet & greet, PURE CHANTS I & II box set, PURE CHANTS DVD, and the Gregorian EarBook coffee table book.

CURRENT U.S. TOUR DATES

October 11 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater

October 13 Newberry, SC Newberry Opera House

October 15 Maryville, TN Clayton Center for the Arts

October 17 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

October 19 San Antonio, TX The Tobin Center

October 20 Houston, TX Cullen Center for the Arts

October 21 Arlington, TX Arlington Music Hall

October 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

October 25 Canton, OH Canton Palace Theater

October 26 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

October 27 Columbus, OH Athenaeum Theater

October 31 Loveland, CO Rialto Theater

November 1 Lincoln, NE Rococo Theater

November 2 Minneapolis, MN Fitzgerald Theater

November 3 Milwaukee, WI S. Milwaukee PAC

November 5 Norwalk, CT Wall Street Theater

November 6 & 7 Boston, MA City Winery

November 8 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

November 10 Carmel, IN The Palladium

November 11 Pelham, TN The Caverns

November 12 Morgantown, NC CoMMA Performing Arts

November 13 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

...more to come...

