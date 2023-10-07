Crawlers Ask 'Would You Come To My Funeral' With New Video

(Interscope) Crawlers have released a music video for their new single "Would You Come To My Funeral", which comes from their just announced album, "The Mess We Seem To Make," that will arrive February 16th via Interscope Records.

Speaking about The Mess We Seem To Make, singer Holly Minto says, "This album debut comes from us honing our craft, being vulnerable with each other, finding our sound and saying exactly what we wanted to. I think that's a lot of what the Crawlers sound is, being honest with each other about how to get the correct emotions out - trying, failing, and pushing each other to keep playing and writing to the limits."

True to their word The Mess You Seem To Make takes on a whole range of challenging topics; trauma, sexual politics, mental health, the general goings on in a young person's life. Across the record, feelings of loneliness, insecurity and toxic forms of dependence are held up to the light and examined in close context.

It digs deeper into what fans already know and love about Crawlers' eclectic alt-rock sound and builds on the relationship of trust they have with producer Pete Robertson and engineer Tom Roach at Liverpool's Coastal Studios, crafting anthemic rock songs where each member's playing personality can truly thrive. Rather than forcing themselves in any one sonic direction, they maintained the free-wheeling spirit of 2022's mixtape Loud Without Noise, producing a striking debut which cements their status as the UK's next big crossover alternative act.

The Mess We Seem To Make features 12 tracks and will be available on various formats including Deluxe CD, white vinyl, blue splatter vinyl and silver glitter cassette.

CRAWLERS formed in 2018 and spent their first couple of years honing their formidable live reputation by playing intimate shows around their home turf of Merseyside. It's an approach that paid off over the past year, when everything has stepped up a notch or five for the band with their intoxicating live set wowing crowds at Glastonbury and Download across the summer, a period in which they also supported YUNGBLUD at Eden Project, Cornwall. The band recently completed a triumphant headline tour of the UK which saw them perform to a sold-out crowd at London's Heaven.

Each new release has sealed CRAWLERS reputation as one of the UK's most exciting young bands. Debut mixtape Loud Without Noise cemented their global status and contributed to the band achieving a huge 80+ million streams to date.

