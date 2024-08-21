Crawlers Announce Headline Off Dates From Jane's Addiction and Love & Rockets Tour

(The Syn) Since forming in 2018, Crawlers' Holly Minto, Amy Woodall, Liv May and Harry Breen have come a long way from playing small gigs in their Northwest England home of Merseyside.
Their debut album, The Mess We Seem To Make - out now - peaked at #7 on the UK albums chart, and they're currently supporting Jane's Addiction and Love & Rockets on a U.S. tour, including sold out shows in New York City on September 10-11 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 and September 24 in Chicago, IL at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.
Today, the band is ecstatic to announce a run of headlining U.S. dates as well, including shows at New York City's Mercury Lounge on September 9, Chicago's Beat Kitchen on September 23 and stops in Cleveland and Columbus.
CRAWLERS Tour Dates:
Aug 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
Aug 31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live *
Sep 03 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *
Sep 05 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *
Sep 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *
Sep 09 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
Sep 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 * - SOLD OUT
Sep 11 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 * - SOLD OUT
Sep 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *
Sep 15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *
Sep 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *
Sep 19 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
Sep 20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater *
Sep 22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion *
Sep 23 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom * - SOLD OUT
Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *
Sep 28 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
Oct 02 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium *
Oct 04 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater *
Oct 08 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater *
Oct 09 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
Oct 11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *
Oct 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic *
Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater *
* = supporting Jane's Addiction and Love & Rockets
