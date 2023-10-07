Gayle Shares 'I Don't Sleep As Good As I Used To'

(Atlantic Records) GRAMMY Award-nominated, multiplatinum-certified artist GAYLE has shared her latest single, "i don't sleep as good as I used to," out now. First introduced to fans this summer while traveling Europe and the United Kingdom as special guest on Pink's Summer Carnival 2023, "i don't sleep as good as I used to" heralds the start of GAYLE's upcoming North American headline tour, scared but trying, getting underway at Tampa, FL's Crowbar on October 17 and then continuing through a hometown show at Nashville, TN's famed Basement East on November 15. Support throughout comes from special guest Dylan.
"'i don't sleep as good as i used to' is about losing your childlike magical thinking on the world. the realities of the world slowly seep into you until one day you look up and you notice the world isn't running as perfectly as you once thought it was and maybe if you're quiet you can even possibly feel the weight we all feel living the human experience." - GAYLE
GAYLE recently announced her partnership with Lucky Brand as the exclusive apparel presenting sponsor of scared but trying tour. The collaboration includes a TikTok series offering fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the tour, as well as custom, one-of-a-kind Lucky Brand pieces that embrace her evolving style and journey of self-love, underscoring Lucky Brand's commitment to celebrating creativity and authenticity in both music and fashion.
"i don't sleep as good as I used to" continues a run of new music including "leave me for dead," accompanied by a deliciously dark companion music video in which GAYLE mischievously stages her own funeral, directed by filmmaker Acacia Evans (Miranda Lambert, Yellowcard).
"leave me for dead" was preceded by the rebellious "don't call me pretty." First previewed live during her special guest run on the blockbuster Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, "don't call me pretty" is joined by a DIY music video featuring vlog scenes from the road.
In addition, GAYLE recently contributed "butterflies" to BARBIE THE ALBUM, Atlantic Records' global chart-topping musical companion to the landmark summer event film, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Other recent highlights include high-profile collaborations as co-writing Kelly Clarkson's smash new ballad, "me," as well as a feature on Lauren Spencer Smith's "Fantasy (with GAYLE & Em Beihold)."
The scared but trying Tour follows what was unquestionably epic summer from GAYLE, including a just-wrapped series of North American stadium shows as special guest on the blockbuster Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. GAYLE kicked off the year with the release of riff-driven rock song, "everybody hates me," which marked her first new music since 2022's a study of the human experience volume two and a half, collecting alternate versions of select tracks from her two acclaimed debut EPs, a study of the human experience volume one and a study of the human experience volume two.
GAYLE
scared but trying tour 2023
w/ Special Guest DYLAN
OCTOBER
17 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
19 - Houston, TX - The Studio at Warehouse Live
20 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
24 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
25 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
NOVEMBER
1 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
2 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
4 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
5 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
10 - New York, NY - Racket NYC
14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
15 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
