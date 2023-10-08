Kidd G Gets Emotional With 'Silverado In The Sky' Video

(Interscope) Crossover country artist Kidd G releases his heartbreaking new single "Silverado In The Sky." Beginning with a voice message from his father, the track tackles grief and the enduring nature of love. "Silverado In The Sky" is a nostalgia-soaked, heartstring-pulling record which paints a visceral image of happy memories to remember with loved ones that have since passed.

Kidd G wrote the song specifically thinking of his grandfather, and says singing it feels like "a photograph book that takes me back in time, almost like he's here". It's raw, unfiltered, and straight from the heart - the kind of deeply personal anthem with universal appeal. The track arrives alongside an official music video.

"Silverado In The Sky" follows the arrival of upbeat "I Don't Dance" and the equally infectious "Lesson Learned." Both were preceded by the announcement that the Georgia native's tour had been extended into November due to overwhelming demand. More than 30 new dates were added including stops in major markets such as Nashville, Montreal, and Toronto. Get tickets HERE and see all of the dates below.

All this continues a meteoric rise to stardom for Kidd G - he hit the Billboard country charts just a few months after his 17th birthday - which The New York Times called "a study in fluidity." Kidd G has already gained over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and racked up tens of millions of views on YouTube with songs like 2022's "People Talk."

Kidd G closed out last year with The Nashville Sessions EP featuring twangy versions of his beloved tracks recorded at the titular town's legendary Blackbird Studio. Now, with "Silverado In The Sky," Kidd G shows a softer, more vulnerable side of his artistry.

