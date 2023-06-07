Kidd G Extends Anywhere But Home Tour With Additional Dates

(Interscope) Kidd G has announced he will be extending his current North American headlining tour with new stops in major markets including Nashville and New York. Artist presale begins Wednesday, June 7th at 10am local followed by general public on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am local. For a taste of what to expect live, watch official tour trailer here.

Today's announcement arrives hot on the heels of the rising talent's rousing single "Daylight Savings", and an inclusion in Billboard's prestigious 21 Under 21 list for 2023. "Daylight Savings" marked the up-and-comer's first new music of the year following an epic rise to crossover stardom. Kidd G hit the Billboard country charts just a few months after his 17th birthday with The New York Times calling his meteoric rise "a study in fluidity." He has already gained over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and racked up tens of millions of views on YouTube with songs like 2022's "People Talk," which has amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify.

Kidd G closed out last year with his EP The Nashville Sessions, featuring new, twangy versions of his beloved tracks recorded at the titular town's iconic Blackbird Studio. Now, with "Daylight Savings," the multi-hyphenate's skills are only getting sharper. He's now ready to conquer country music-and so much more.



ANYWHERE BUT HOME TOUR DATES:

June 8, 2023 - Nashville, TN - CMA FEST - Dr. Pepper Amp Stage

June 9, 2023 - Bristol, TN - SideTracks

June 10, 2023 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Fest

June 11, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

June 14, 2023 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage

June 15, 2023 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

June 16, 2023 - Harrisburg, PA - House of Music Arts & Culture

June 17, 2023 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

June 22, 2023 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Country Fest

June 23, 2023 - Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brew Co

June 24, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July 27, 2023 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142

July 28, 2023 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

July 29, 2023 - Taylorville, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys

August 2, 2023 - Little Valley, NY - Cattaraugus County Fair

August 3, 2023 - Horseheads, NY - The L

August 4, 2023 - Cheswick, PA - Mountainview Amphitheater

August 5, 2023 - North Ridgeville, OH - WGAR Country Jam

August 10, 2023 - West Plains, MO - The Oasis 2

August 11, 2023 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon

August 12, 2023 - Humboldt, IA - Chords in the Corn

August 18, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Bluestone

August 19, 2023 - Jeffersonville, IN - The Jefferson

August 20, 2023 - Columbia, MO - Midwest Country Fest

August 24, 2023 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

August 25, 2023 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater

August 26, 2023 - Rome, GA - Peaches

September 2, 2023 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

September 7, 2023 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre

September 8, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

September 9, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

September 16, 2023 - Long Beach, CA - Coastal Country Jam

September 21, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

September 22, 2023 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails

September 23, 2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

September 28, 2023 - State College, PA - Stage West

September 29, 2023 - Chesterfield, VA - AfterHours Southside

September 30, 2023 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

October 5, 2023 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive Wichita

October 6, 2023 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room

October 7, 2023 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

October 14, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden Sky

October 19, 2023 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre

October 20, 2023 - Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theatre

October 21, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

October 25, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

October 26, 2023 - Ottawa, ON - Club Saw

October 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

November 2, 2023 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

November 3, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

November 4, 2023 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

November 9, 2023 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

November 10, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

November 11, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine LIne

November 16, 2023 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City

November 17, 2023 - Starkville, MS - Ricks Cafe

