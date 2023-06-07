Kidd G Extends Anywhere But Home Tour With Additional Dates

(Interscope) Kidd G has announced he will be extending his current North American headlining tour with new stops in major markets including Nashville and New York. Artist presale begins Wednesday, June 7th at 10am local followed by general public on sale Friday, June 9th at 10am local. For a taste of what to expect live, watch official tour trailer here.
Today's announcement arrives hot on the heels of the rising talent's rousing single "Daylight Savings", and an inclusion in Billboard's prestigious 21 Under 21 list for 2023. "Daylight Savings" marked the up-and-comer's first new music of the year following an epic rise to crossover stardom. Kidd G hit the Billboard country charts just a few months after his 17th birthday with The New York Times calling his meteoric rise "a study in fluidity." He has already gained over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and racked up tens of millions of views on YouTube with songs like 2022's "People Talk," which has amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify.
Kidd G closed out last year with his EP The Nashville Sessions, featuring new, twangy versions of his beloved tracks recorded at the titular town's iconic Blackbird Studio. Now, with "Daylight Savings," the multi-hyphenate's skills are only getting sharper. He's now ready to conquer country music-and so much more.
ANYWHERE BUT HOME TOUR DATES:
June 8, 2023 - Nashville, TN - CMA FEST - Dr. Pepper Amp Stage
June 9, 2023 - Bristol, TN - SideTracks
June 10, 2023 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Fest
June 11, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
June 14, 2023 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage
June 15, 2023 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall
June 16, 2023 - Harrisburg, PA - House of Music Arts & Culture
June 17, 2023 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
June 22, 2023 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Country Fest
June 23, 2023 - Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brew Co
June 24, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
July 27, 2023 - Wyandotte, MI - District 142
July 28, 2023 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room
July 29, 2023 - Taylorville, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys
August 2, 2023 - Little Valley, NY - Cattaraugus County Fair
August 3, 2023 - Horseheads, NY - The L
August 4, 2023 - Cheswick, PA - Mountainview Amphitheater
August 5, 2023 - North Ridgeville, OH - WGAR Country Jam
August 10, 2023 - West Plains, MO - The Oasis 2
August 11, 2023 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon
August 12, 2023 - Humboldt, IA - Chords in the Corn
August 18, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Bluestone
August 19, 2023 - Jeffersonville, IN - The Jefferson
August 20, 2023 - Columbia, MO - Midwest Country Fest
August 24, 2023 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
August 25, 2023 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater
August 26, 2023 - Rome, GA - Peaches
September 2, 2023 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
September 7, 2023 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre
September 8, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
September 9, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater
September 16, 2023 - Long Beach, CA - Coastal Country Jam
September 21, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton
September 22, 2023 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails
September 23, 2023 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
September 28, 2023 - State College, PA - Stage West
September 29, 2023 - Chesterfield, VA - AfterHours Southside
September 30, 2023 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park
October 5, 2023 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive Wichita
October 6, 2023 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room
October 7, 2023 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
October 14, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden Sky
October 19, 2023 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre
October 20, 2023 - Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley - New Barn Theatre
October 21, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
October 25, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
October 26, 2023 - Ottawa, ON - Club Saw
October 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
November 2, 2023 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
November 3, 2023 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
November 4, 2023 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
November 9, 2023 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater
November 10, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
November 11, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine LIne
November 16, 2023 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City
November 17, 2023 - Starkville, MS - Ricks Cafe
