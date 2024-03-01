Dylan Gossett Announces 'Songs In The Gravel' EP

(Republic Records) Breakout 24-year-old Texas singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Gossett reveals he will be releasing his new EP, Songs In The Gravel, on March 22nd via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The EP features his recently released single "Bitter Winds," as well as his latest offering "Somewhere Between," out now.

On the new song, he says, "I wrote 'Somewhere Between' after watching a video about a man who spent his life living on a train. I was struck by his story and his true independence - I wanted to create my own version of his story. The resulting song is a high-energy narrative about a wandering man, running away from his past, traveling state-to-state; each night finding a new home."

Songs In The Gravel is the follow-up project to Gossett's 2023 critically acclaimed, debut EP No Better Time, which cemented the Austin native as an artist to watch in 2024. Written, recorded, produced, and mixed by Dylan himself in his bedroom, No Better Time showcases the breadth of his talents. The EP includes his breakout smash hit single "Coal" and fan favorite tracks "Beneath Oak Trees" and "Flip A Coin." Beyond recently debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 (Gossett's first career entry), "Coal" is now Certified Gold in the US, Canada, and Australia with over 150 million global streams to date and recently shot back into the Spotify Top 200. Globally, "Coal" continues to shine as it charted on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK and reached the Top 5 on the Country Radio Chart in Australia.

Dylan recently wrapped his first-ever Australian tour supporting Noah Kahan, performing to thousands of fans every night, and also performed his debut headline shows in London and Dublin. Up next, he will embark on another first this spring-his headline tour titled "No Better Time Tour," which sold out the day of its on-sale. The tour will make stops in various cities across North America, including Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and more-see the full list of tour dates below. This spring, he will also make his first festival appearances at SXSW in Austin, Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Two Step Inn in Georgetown, and more, as well as open for Midland on select dates.

In addition, today, Universal Music Publishing Nashville announced that Gossett has been signed to an exclusive, global publishing agreement.

Growing up in Austin, Dylan Gossett first picked up a guitar in middle school, teaching himself via YouTube and thanks to tips from his big brother. In between listening to classics from Alan Jackson, George Strait, Journey, The Eagles, Scorpions, and Boston with his family, he immersed himself in the records by Turnpike Troubadours, Flatland Cavalry, and Cody Johnson. Throughout his college years at Texas A&M University, he never stopped playing and singing. Passionate about Formula 1, Dylan took a job with Circuit of the Americas. In spring 2023, he began experimenting with posting his music online. He shared a rendition of The Lumineers' "Ophelia" and eventually wound up gaining traction with a cover of Flatland Cavalry. As summertime rolled around, he caught fire with his independent debut single "To Be Free." No doubt fueled by the "weed and gasoline" line, it exploded on TikTok and amassed millions of streams to date. However, his song "Coal" catalyzed his breakthrough.

