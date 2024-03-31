Quinn Sullivan Releases Heart-Wrenching Single 'Half My Heart'

(Prospect PR) Renowned singer-songwriter and guitarist Quinn Sullivan has unveiled "Half My Heart," the latest single from his emotionally charged album, 'Salvation,' out June 7th via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. This song stands out as a cornerstone of the album, capturing the essence of heartbreak and resilience in the wake of a lost love. Quinn describes "Half My Heart" as one of his personal favorites, a track that delves deep into the sorrow of separation, with poignant lyrics that resonate with anyone who has faced the despair of a failing relationship.

"'Half My Heart' is about that profound sense of loss when someone you've shared your life with drifts away," says Quinn. "The line 'you didn't have to steal 'cause you had the key' really embodies the whole song for me. It's a reflection on how painful it can be when you've given everything to someone, only to be let down. It's a feeling many of us know all too well."

The release of "Half My Heart" follows the announcement of Sullivan's fifth album, 'Salvation,' an album that has already garnered acclaim for its raw honesty and musical sophistication. Recorded in the wake of personal tragedy, 'Salvation' is a testament to Quinn's growth as an artist and his ability to transform grief into a source of strength and inspiration. With this latest single, Sullivan continues to explore the themes of love, loss, and redemption that permeate the album.

Over the past few years, Quinn Sullivan has not only captured the attention of the music world with his guitar prowess but has also established himself as a compelling storyteller and songwriter. His evolution from a blues prodigy, touring with Buddy Guy, to a mature artist capable of conveying deep emotional truths through his music has been remarkable. With each release, Sullivan reaffirms his commitment to pushing the boundaries of his craft, blending his blues-rock roots with a more introspective songwriting approach.

As Quinn continues to tour across the nation, "Half My Heart" is set to become an anthem for those navigating the complexities of love and heartache. His performances offer an intimate glimpse into the soul of an artist who is not afraid to bare his heart and share his journey with the world.

'Salvation' by Quinn Sullivan

1. Dark Love

2. Salvation (Make me Wanna Pray)

3. Rise up Children

4. Don't Wanna Die Today

5. Once Upon a Lie

6. Better in Love

7. Leave no Love Behind

8. I Can't Stay (And You Can't Go)

9. Nothin' Gonna Change my Mind

10. Eyes on Me

11. Half my Heart

12. Eyesight to the Blind (Bonus Track)

Quinn Sullivan - Tour Dates

March 28 - The Falcon, Marlboro NY

March 29 - The Falcon, Marlboro NY

April 11- Stage One, Fairfield, CT

April 12 - Lizzie Rose Music Room, Tuckerton NJ

May 18 - The Music Room, West Yarmouth MA

May 30 - Jimmy's, Portsmouth NH

May 31 - Jimmy's, Portsmouth NH

June 6 - Portland House Of Music, Portland ME

June 7 - City Winery, Boston MA

June 9 - City Winery Loft, Philadelphia PA

June 12 - City Winery, Chicago IL

June 13 - City Winery, St Louis MO

June 16 - City Winery, Nashville, TN

June 18 - City Winery, Atlanta GA

June 22 - Funky Biscuit, Boca Raton FL

June 25 - Ram's Head, Annapolis, MD

June 28 - City Winery, Pittsburgh PA

June 29 - The Hamilton, Washington DC

June 30 - City Winery Loft, New York NY

July 13 - Peach on the Beach Fest, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug 1 - Roots Rock Revival, Big Indian NY

Aug 2 - Daryl's House Club, Pawling NY

Aug 3 - Daryl's House Club, Pawling NY

Sep 13 - The Spire, Plymouth, MA

Sep 21 - The Music Room, West Yarmouth MA

Nov 16 - The Music Room, West Yarmouth MA

