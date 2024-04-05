Conan Gray 'Found Heaven' With New Album

(republic media) Conan Gray releases his highly anticipated album, Found Heaven, co-produced by the legendary Max Martin (The Weeknd, Adele, Ariana Grande), Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck, Sia, Pink), and Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, The Killers).

Listen to Found Heaven here via Republic Records. Found Heaven includes the single "Alley Rose" and newly released "Fainted Love", in addition to "Lonely Dancers", "Killing Me", "Winner", and "Never Ending Song".

Last Night, Conan Gray dazzled audiences with an impressive television debut performance of "Alley Rose" on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Don't miss Conan perform on Good Morning America next Tuesday, April 9th.

This year, Conan Gray will embark on his worldwide Found Heaven On Tour hitting 16 countries around the globe. With multiple dates in the U.S. already SOLD OUT including, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas/ Ft. Worth, Atlanta, Boston, and more! The North American tour dates will be supported by singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, and the European shows will be supported by electro-pop duo Between Friends. Get your tickets HERE, before they all sell out!

In 2023, Conan graced the stage of the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park, performed for nearly 300,000 people at Lollapalooza across Latin America, and almost 40,000 people at Outside Lands. Continuing to make fashion headlines, Conan wore a custom Balmain look while attending the 2023 Met Gala. He quickly was named among the evenings "Best Dressed" by the likes of Vogue, Esquire, Teen Vogue, Insider, NPR and many more.

Related Stories

Conan Gray Releases New Song 'Winner'

News > Conan Gray