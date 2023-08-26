Conan Gray Releases New Song 'Winner'

(Republic) Pulling audiences into an immersive artistic chapter like no other, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king Conan Gray shares an anthemic and undeniable new single entitled "Winner" out now via Republic Records.

On the anthemic new single Conan said: "I wrote this song at 2am. everything at the piano just spilled out all at once. it was a moment where I finally felt like, "fine. great job. you did it. you hurt me more than anybody ever could hurt me." and it oddly felt nice. I see now that there is a certain freedom that comes from recognizing that you've been hurt. in no longer running, and just facing the fact that "you win. you hurt me." I hope this song helps people find a little piece of that freedom."

Conan officially previewed the track this month at Outside Lands Music Festival and fans went wild. In working on the song, Conan teamed up with Greg Kurstin (Adele, Gorillaz, Sia) to produce the track. Once again, Conan expands his engaging and emotional vision for alternative pop with "Winner" and places Conan's vulnerable lyricism front-and-center with a gut-wrenching chorus.

It stands out as his second release of 2023, following the buzzing "Never Ending Song." Thus far, the latter has gathered nearly 40 million global streams in addition to nearly 5 million-plus YouTube views on the music video.

Related Stories

More Conan Gray News