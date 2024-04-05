Malcolm Todd Streams New Song 'Earrings'

(Columbia Records) Ahead of his first-ever North American headline tour, twenty-year-old multi-instrumentalist, artist, and producer Malcolm Todd has released his highly anticipated new single "Earrings."
The song, which Malcolm first teased in October, marks the completion of his mixtape, Sweet Boy, also available today via Columbia Records. The 16-track project includes "New Friends" with Eem Triplin, "Sore Throat," which just received a co-sign by ScHoolBoy Q, and thirteen additional songs.
Speaking about his new single, Malcolm says: "'Earrings' is the perfect intro to my heartbreak mixtape Sweet Boy. The song walks through my brain as I try to reach out to someone I've lost connection with."
2024 is proving to be a standout year for the NYC-based LA native. Malcolm will kick off the 'Sweet Boy' tour on April 15, which is almost completely sold-out after upgrading 13 venues and adding second shows in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Accompanied by his live band, Malcolm will hit over 20 markets, including sold-out shows in NYC at Music Hall of Williamsburg and Webster Hall, with festival stops at Kilby Court Block Party, Gazebo Fest, and Lollapalooza also confirmed.
Drawing inspiration from renowned artists such as Steve Lacy, Smino, and Dominic Fike, Malcolm Todd seamlessly blends groovy production with intricate vocal layers to create his unique R&B sound. His entire catalogue, which includes breakout tracks "Art House" and "Roommates," has now tallied over 100 million total streams to date and counting.
Sweet Boy Complete Track List
Earrings
Roommates
On My Shoulder
Thailand
Ladygirl
Sweet Boy
Rodrick Rules
4Me 4Me
Art House
Sore Throat
Rockstar Boyfriend
New Friends feat. Eem Triplin
Acutane
Hot in NY
Pillow
Mr. Incorrect
Malcolm Todd Live:
04/15/2024 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar (SOLD-OUT) 2nd Show Added
04/16/2024 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge (SOLD-OUT)
04/18/2024 Houston, TX The Heights Theater (SOLD-OUT)
04/20/2024 Austin, TX Empire Control Room (SOLD-OUT) Upgraded Venue
04/21/2024 Dallas, TX The Echo (SOLD-OUT) Upgraded Venue
04/23/2024 Atlanta, GA The Loft (SOLD-OUT) Upgraded Venue
04/24/2024 Nashville, TN Exit/In (SOLD-OUT) Upgraded Venue
04/26/2024 Washington DC Howard Theatre Upgraded Venue
04/27/2024 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD-OUT) Upgraded Venue
04/28/2024 New York, NY Webster Hall 2nd Show Added/Upgraded Venue
04/30/2024 Boston, MA Royale Upgraded Venue
05/01/2024 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts (SOLD-OUT) Upgraded Venue
05/03/2024 Toronto, ON The Drake (SOLD-OUT)
05/05/2024 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar (SOLD-OUT) Upgraded Venue
05/06/2024 Detroit, MI El Club
05/07/2024 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall (SOLD-OUT)
05/10/2024 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre Upgraded Venue
05/11/2024 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court Block Party Festival*
05/14/2024 Portland, OR Polaris Hall (SOLD-OUT)
05/15/2024 Seattle, WA The Crocodile - Main Room (SOLD-OUT) Upgraded Venue
05/16/2024 Vancouver, BC Hollywood Theatre Upgraded Venue
05/18/2024 San Francisco, CA The Independent (SOLD-OUT)
05/19/2024 San Francisco, CA The Independent (SOLD-OUT) 2nd Show Added
05/20/2024 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre (SOLD-OUT) 2nd Show Added
05/21/2024 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre (SOLD-OUT)
05/25-26/24 Louisville, KY Gazebo Fest*
08/02/2024 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza*
*Festival appearance
