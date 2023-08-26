Malcolm Todd Premieres 'Hot In NY' Video

(Columbia) Malcolm Todd is here to heat up your summer with new song "Hot in NY" out via Columbia Records. Drawing inspiration from renowned artists such as Steve Lacy, Smino, and Dominic Fike, Mac seamlessly blends groovy production with intricate vocal layers to create his unique R&B sound as evidenced by "Hot in NY." The infectious new single was written by Malcolm and co-produced with Charlie Ziman. The accompanying official video that finds Malcolm overserved at 'Girls Night In'.

"I wrote 'Hot in NY' while I was living in LA during its longest rainstorm in the last 50 years or something," says Malcolm. "I was sitting there kinda bummed out about the weather while I was watching an old friend post about their life in NY and it looked really nice over there. That just made me want to sing about how it was hot in New York ... cause it looked really hot."

Prior to pursuing music full-time, Malcolm was studying music production at the University of Oregon and working at an ice cream parlor to help fund his music career. Now signed to Columbia Records, he is gearing up to release new music throughout the rest of this year. After making his live debut last month with a sold-out show at Winston House in Venice, CA, Malcolm will celebrate the release of "Hot in NY" with a sold-out show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere this Sunday and more shows to be announced in the near future.

