Nate Smith Delivers 'Through The Smoke' EP

(Sony Music Nashville) Fresh off his 10 consecutive week No. 1, country breakout star Nate Smith releases his new EP Through The Smoke today. The 7-track EP features new single "Bulletproof" as well as 5 additional new songs and a cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box." Showing no signs of slowing down, "Bulletproof" reaches top 25 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart this week.

Smith shared about the project, "I've been through a lot of adversity in my life, but 'through the smoke' came to mind one day and I thought that was the perfect way to describe making it through tragedy. It captures what it looks like on the other side of heartbreak, on the other side of tragedy, on the other side of giving everything you've got to go after what you want to do in life. I think this EP is a transition between all the fire and pain and everything I went through, and then overcoming. And that's what I want people to feel. It's layered in there."

Last night, Smith joined Morgan Wallen for the kickoff to Wallen's ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 tour. Smith will open the highly sought-after tour in stadiums across the country, with stops in Arlington (TX), Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Oxford (MS), Tampa and other cities. Smith will also return to Stagecoach next year after his debut appearance at the festival this year.

Listen to the EP here and see the tracklist below:

Bulletproof

Wish I Never Felt

Rather Be Lonely

Here's To The Hometowns

Make It With You ft. The War & Treaty

Hollywood

Heart Shaped Box

