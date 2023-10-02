Nate Smith Surprised With Riaa Gold Certification Plaques At Bridgestone Arena

Photo courtesy Sony Music Nashville

(Sony Music Nashville) Rising country star Nate Smith achieved RIAA Gold certifications for his songs "Wreckage" and "Under My Skin." Smith's Sony Music Nashville and The Core Entertainment teams surprised him with plaques to celebrate the successes backstage at Bridgestone Arena Friday night before he opened for Thomas Rhett's sold-out HOME TEAM TOUR 2023 stop in Nashville. He was also gifted a plaque for achieving YouTube's 100k Subscribers Award.

Last week, Smith announced that he will join Morgan Wallen next year for his One Night At A Time 2024 tour. Smith will open for Wallen in stadiums across the country, including stops in Arlington (TX), Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Oxford (MS) and Tampa. The singer spent the summer touring with Thomas Rhett and will join Cole Swindell on his TWELVE TOUR this fall. He will also return to Stagecoach next year after his debut appearance at the festival this year.

Following his Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 hit "Whiskey On You," Smith's current single "World On Fire" has reached Top 25 at country radio. With over 70 million global streams to date, the breakup hit is one of 26 tracks on Smith's self-titled album / deluxe version released on April 28. Upon its release, the project achieved the largest album debut from a new artist this year (2023), as well as the largest full length album debut from a new artist since 2020. The album hit #6 on Billboard's Country albums chart and #30 overall on the Billboard Top 200.

Press raved about the album, with The Tennessean sharing that it "lends itself well to country's radio-ready expectations, but also is so well-delivered that it explodes them, too... Smith's vocal is a flexible instrument that is so genuinely powerful that, aided by intentional musicianship, it achieves songs that feel familiar in a heart-warming and instantly connective manner." Billboard lauded his "formidable, rangy and raw vocal power" while Holler noted that his range bears "resemblance to country legend Vince Gill, whose vocal control could cause fainting spells three states over," adding that "this is Smith's superpower."

