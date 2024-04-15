Nate Smith Announces 2024 Through The Smoke Tour

(Sony) Nate Smith announces his 2024 Through The Smoke fall tour today. The 14-city headline tour will kick off on September 19th in Portland, OR and ends on November 23rd in Des Moines, IA. Joining Smith on the road will be special guests John Morgan and Karley Scott Collins on select dates (listed below).

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 19th at 10:00 AM local time. Those who join Nate's fan club will have early access to tickets and VIP packages starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16th at 8:00 AM local time. For more information on the tour, please visit NateSmithOfficial.com.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Smith's success in 2024 continues with a nomination for the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year. His current single "Bulletproof" reaches top 25 at country radio marking two tracks in the Top 25 at country radio, the second being "World on Fire." "World on Fire" is Smith's record-breaking 10 consecutive week #1 smash hit. This feat ties Morgan Wallen's "You Proof" for the longest run at No. 1 for his song "You Proof" and marks Smith as the first artist to achieve this run with a second single at country radio and consecutive week run. The song also hit No. 1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart for three weeks. Smith also headlined his sold-out WORLD ON FIRE TOUR earlier this year and received a nomination at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards for BEST NEW ARTIST (COUNTRY). He just released his Through The Smoke EP featuring current single "Bulletproof" plus 5 additional new songs and a cover of Nirvana's "Heart Shaped Box."

Smith is currently on Morgan Wallen's ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 tour. Smith will open the highly sought-after tour in stadiums across the country, with stops in Arlington (TX), Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Oxford (MS), Tampa and other cities. He will also return to Stagecoach next year after his debut appearance at the festival this year.

Nate Smith 2024 Fall Tour

Date - City - Venue/Event

9/19/24 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom **

9/26/24 - Peoria, IL - Crusens **

9/27/24 - Bloomington, IN - The Bluebird **

10/17/24 - Isles of Palms, SC - The Windjammer ***

10/24/24 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal ***

10/25/24 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre ***

11/1/24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ***

11/2/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ***

11/7/24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live ***

11/8/24 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ***

11/9/24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom ***

11/21/24 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/22/24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/23/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's ***

** Karley Scott Collins

*** John Morgan

