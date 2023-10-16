Nate Smith Announces World On Fire Tour 2024

(Sony Music Nashville) Breakout country star Nate Smith is set to bring his fiery vocals to 21 cities at the top of next year with his World On Fire Tour 2024. Rising singer-songwriter Dylan Schneider will join Smith on his cross-country trek for the first 20 dates, and Aidan Canfield will open the final show of the tour.

Tickets for most shows go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10am local time. Smith's fan club presale will begin Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10am local time. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo opportunities with Smith, autographed posters and more. Visit NateSmithOfficial.com for tickets and additional info.

Smith spent the summer touring with Thomas Rhett and will hit the road this fall with Cole Swindell. Following his headline tour next year, Smith will join Morgan Wallen for his ONE NIGHT AT A TIME 2024 tour. He will open for Wallen in stadiums across the country, including stops in Arlington (TX), Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Nashville, Oxford (MS) and Tampa. Smith will also return to Stagecoach next year after his debut appearance at the festival this year.

Following his Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 hit "Whiskey On You," Smith's current single "World On Fire" has reached Top 20 at country radio. With over 80 million global streams to date, the breakup hit is one of 26 tracks on Smith's self-titled album / deluxe version released on April 28. Upon its release, the project achieved the largest album debut from a new artist this year (2023), as well as the largest full length album debut from a new artist since 2020. The album hit #6 on Billboard's Country albums chart and #30 overall on the Billboard Top 200. Nate Smith also includes RIAA Gold-certified hits "Wreckage" and "Under My Skin."

WORLD ON FIRE TOUR 2024:

Jan. 4, 2024 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater*

Jan. 5, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joes*

Jan. 6, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Blind Horse Saloon*

Jan. 11, 2024 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair*

Jan. 12, 2024 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf's Den*

Jan. 13, 2024 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

Jan. 31, 2024 - Oxford, OH - Brick Street Bar*

Feb. 1, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Joe's Bar*

Feb. 2, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection*

Feb. 3, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - 8 Second Saloon*

Feb. 8, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

Feb. 9, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Stoney's Rockin Country*

Feb. 11, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater*

Feb. 15, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater*

Feb. 16, 2024 - Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owens*

Feb. 17, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades*

Feb. 21, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

Feb. 22, 2024 - Kelowna, BC - Community Theater*

Feb. 23, 2024 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater*

Feb. 24, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall*

May 23, 2024 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork^

*Dylan Schneider support

^Aidan Canfield support

