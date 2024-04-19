James Arthur and Kelly Clarkson Duet On 'From The Jump'

(Columbia Records) Global superstars James Arthur and Kelly Clarkson have released their breathtaking new song "From The Jump" today via Columbia Records. "From The Jump" is the duet version of James' album track and the fourth official release from Bitter Sweet Love, which dropped in early 2024 and went on to become his second number 1 album in the UK.
If there have ever been voices that inspire us to believe that everything is possible and make the line, I knew I'd die for you right from the jump the most endearing declaration of love - it's definitely these two. "From The Jump" is this year's anthem for all the incurable lovers out there - with fragile storytelling, earth-shaking emotion, and a gigantic melody performed by true masters of their craft.
James Arthur says about the collaboration: "When I heard Kelly's vocals on this, my mind was blown. What a great honor to have someone of her caliber feature on one of my favorite songs from this body of work. I'm so excited for the fans to hear it."
Kelly Clarkson adds: "James has such an incredible voice, so I was stoked when he sent me this song to jump on with him. I love singing with artists who inspire me and vocalists I adore! That's my favorite kind of duet partner. "From The Jump" is such a cool song. It has this singer/songwriter vibe but with these pop elements of catchiness that I really dig. The melody is beautiful, and the writing is so great that I was very excited to sing on it with him!"
James will also be bringing his Bitter Sweet Love World Tour to North America in the Spring. The 14-date run kicks off on April 30 in Oakland, CA and includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, New York and more before concluding in Montreal on May 22.
Bitter Sweet Love World Tour - North American Dates
April 30 Oakland, CA Fox Theatre
May 1 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
May 4 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
May 6 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis
May 7 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
May 9 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
May 10 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
May 11 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 13 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 14 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 17 New York, NY Central Park - Rumsey Playfield
May 18 Boston, MA Roadrunner
May 21 Toronto, ON History
May 22 Montreal, QC MTELUS
