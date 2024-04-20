Nolan Taylor Gets Emotional With 'In The Other Room'

(Atlantic) Nolan Taylor has shared emotionally stirring single, "In The Other Room," available via Atlantic Records. The captivating new release is joined by an official music video.
"'In The Other Room' is a song that for me resonates in so many ways," says Taylor. "It could be from death to living in some sort of hostility, to 'when you have more than one room, you can be in the other room.' I'm excited to be able to keep releasing these songs that take such deep looks into my life and the things that live inside my head. I hope you all enjoy this one cause I am so extremely proud of it. Onward and upward. I love you all."
"In The Other Room" follows a series of heartfelt releases from Taylor, including his fan-favorite cover of Logan Halstead's "Bluefoot." The Ohio-native's recent run also includes such singles as "Cincinnati Heart," "Double Life," and "Wicked Ways," as well as the EPs, radiowv, and Life & Love.
Gene Simmons To Play First Post KISS Show This Week- Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'- more
Staind Get Animated For 'Better Days' Featuring Dorothy Video- Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Dickey Betts- Pearl Jam- more
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Gene Simmons To Play First Post KISS Show This Week
Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'
The Ghost Inside Deliver 'Searching For Solace'
Frank Turner Announces The Work: 50 States In 50 Days Documentary
The String Cheese Incident Announces The Mexico Incident
New Lou Reed and Velvet Underground Book Arrives
Yoshiki Performs U.S. National Anthem at Dodger Stadium
Singled Out: Thredge's Dysfunctional