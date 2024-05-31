Nolan Taylor Goes Live From The Living Room With New EP

(Atlantic Records) Nolan Taylor has shared his most intimate collection of recordings thus far, Live From The Living Room. The four-song EP includes homespun new renditions of such fan favorites as "68," "Double Life," and "Wicked Ways," along with the brand-new "If You Would've Told Me," and adjoining official music video.

"Had an impromptu session in my living room and figured it'd be cool to release some live tracks," says Taylor. "As always, I appreciate y'all letting me live out my dream and can't wait to see what you think of these songs."

Live From The Living Room Track List:

1. "68 (Live From The Living Room)"

2. "Double Life (Live From The Living Room)"

3. "If You Would've Told Me (Live From The Living Room)"

4. "Wicked Ways (Live From The Living Room)"

Taylor recently announced that he wrote a new song "Driving You Home" for thunderous Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the new big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment. Twisters: The Album is available for pre-order HERE and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, July 19th in conjunction with the theatrical release of the film.

