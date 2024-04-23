Jason Aldean Helps John Morgan Score At Radio With 'Friends Like That'

(BBR) Multi #1 hit singer-songwriter John Morgan's debut single "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)" impacts country radio today, claiming the week's #1 most-added accolade with 64 first-week stations.

Releasing a ramped up, new version of his fan-favorite song, John enlisted his buddy and mentor country superstar Jason Aldean for some vice-induced good times post breakup. Making us wish we all had friends like that, having toured with Aldean, Riley Green, ERNEST and Jameson Rodgers, John just made his Grand Ole Opry debut, as this barn burner raised its hand. Racking up over 30 MILLION on-demand streams, the rowdy party-starter was originally featured on his recently released debut EP Remember Us?

"To have Jason Aldean as a mentor over the past few years, he went from being someone I was a fan of to someone I call a friend, so it's extra special to have him on one of my songs," says John. "Having a song on the radio is what you always dream about when you pursue this career. I grew up on country radio and to know that another kid might grow up with me on the radio and want to pursue a music career too is a really cool thought."

"I've been in town here in Nashville for 25 years, and John Morgan is one of the most talented guys I've ever come across in all aspects - as a singer, as a songwriter and as a performer," says Aldean. "It's a really cool thing for me as an artist to sign another artist, so jumping on this song that's also jump starting his career along with going to radio, I'm excited for what's to come from John Morgan and glad he's one of ours and on our team."

