Brian Mackey Streams New Single 'Maintenance Man'

(Sideways) Renowned New Jersey-based singer-songwriter Brian Mackey has released "Maintenance Man" the latest offering from his forthcoming album Good Morning Ireland, due out on June 21. This high-octane country rocker was inspired by Brian's work as a contractor fixing homes and the things people would disclose to him while he was in their spaces. His renovations started to resemble therapy sessions, and this track is a fun reflection of those experiences and features.

This track features the sought-after work of celebrated country guitarist Jeff King (Brooks And Dunn, Reba McEntire) and was recorded at Sony Tree Studios in Nashville, TN. "The song came to me after my time of doing home repairs for mostly women who told me about their lives while I was working and would recommend me to their friends," says Mackey. "All truth with this one. As rowdy as a car full of mullets on a beer run, sums up the feeling when we recorded it.. It's a fire starter from start to finish."

"Maintenance Man" offers a respite on an album that was written during the sudden death of Mackey's son. The album name "Good Morning Ireland" was derived from a European tour, on which Brian brought his son's ashes on the plane with the intention of burying them in Ireland-the first stop of the journey-and the place his son wanted to visit most. This album encompasses all of the emotions, after the tragic loss of his son and the extraordinary renewal with the birth of his daughter, exposing Brian at his lowest and highest moments. It's with this album he brings the listener hope and guidance in finding their way toward a light that can only be lit by darkness. He has partnered with MusiCares®, the Recording Academy's charity, to donate 100% of the proceeds from the track, "Saturday Night Sleeping."

Good Morning Ireland will be Mackey's second full-length album. The bulk of the recording was done at Sony Tree Studios in Nashville, TN, with his friend and long-time collaborator Jeff King (Reba McEntire/Brooks & Dunn), with contributions from, Tammy Rogers King (Steeldrivers), Steve Brewster (Bob Seger, Jewel, Dierks Bentley, Amy Grant), and Jason Webb (Hunter Hayes, Judy Collins, Lauren Daigle, Leann Rimes, Kellie Pickler). The songs that would make up the album, came after a period of pre-covid touring with Kate Voegele + Tyler Hilton on their joint European tour, Howie Day, Tyler Hilton, and American Idol Winner Taylor Hicks. The tours supported a collection of singles, "Promise Me", "Don't Own Much", "Underwater" and "Learn to Be" produced in Los Angeles by Jon Levine (Rachel Platten, Andy Grammer). "Learn to Be" charted #1 most added for 3 weeks in a row tied with John Mayer on the US FMQB A/C Charts. The music video for "Underwater" premiered on the Huffington Post, boasting the headline "Sublimely Gorgeous Music From Brian Mackey". It was also officially nominated for an HMMA award for "Best Independent Music Video", along with his video for, "Don't Own Much. During this timeframe, he has also toured with David Bromberg in the US, Ron Pope in Europe, and Jon McLaughlin for select dates. Songs from Mackey's prior releases have been used by major networks and studios that include the Disney Channel, A&E, Lifetime, Travel Channel, and Rebel One Pictures and in international brand campaigns for Arla Foods Demark, Unicef UK and more.

