Singled Out: Brian Mackey's Maintenance Man

(Day In Country) Brian Mackey is gearing up to release his new album "Good Morning Ireland" next month, and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Maintenance Man". Here is the story:

Maintenance Man is a song that had its birth in my mind from working at homes and job sites. It's autobiographical inasmuch as a rowdy guitar soaked ditty can be.

The recording on this one was done in a last-minute jam at Jeff Kings (Reba/Brooks And Dunn) place and was Telecaster and upright bass and drums on the rhythm track which gives it that plucky grungy twangy thing.

When recording with a legend in country guitar like Jeff King it brings so much authenticity and tone to the song.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

