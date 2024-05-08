Greensky Bluegrass Expand Summer Tour Plans

(BHM) Bluegrass-Americana troubadours, Greensky Bluegrass have announced seven new tour dates to their Summer tour that will bring the band throughout the northeast and southeast this July and August.

Tickets are on sale at 10:00AM local this Friday, May 10. The new dates build on the band's extensive summer tour that includes several festival appearances including Mill Valley, DelFest, Bonnaroo and more. The band's summer tour officially kicks off in Kansas City on June 6.

The Iceland Sessions was recorded at Floki Studios in the summer of 2023, just before their first-ever Icelandic run of shows at Reykjavik's Harpa Concert Hall. "We invited some of our favorite friends and musicians to play with us, including Holly Bowling, and we set out to make memories in the twilight sun with a bunch of fans who joined us from all over the world," recalls Paul Hoffman. Bowling has been a regular guest in Greensky's band lineup throughout the last several years and the chemistry between Bowling and the band is undeniable.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

May 12 @ Mill Valley Music Festival | Mill Valley, CA

May 24 @ DelFest | Cumberland, MD

May 26 @ Dark Star Jubilee | Thornville, OH

June 6 @ Grinders | Kansas City, MO

June 7 @ Shawnee Cave Revival | Murphysboro, IL

June 8 @ Rock The Ruins | Indianapolis, IN

June 9 @ Frederik Meijer Gardens | Grand Rapids, MI

June 11 @ Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater | Fort Wayne, IN

June 13 @ Shelburne Museum | Burlington, VT

June 14 @ Pier 17 | New York, NY

June 15 @ Northlands Music & Arts Festival | Swanzey, NH

June 16 @ Bonnaroo | Manchester, TN

July 5 @ High Sierra Music Festival | Quincy, CA

July 7 @ Waterfront Blues Festival | Portland, OR

7/18 @ Wonderland Forest | Lafayette, NY

7/19 @ XL Live | Harrisburg, PA

July 20 @ 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

July 21 @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort | Beech Mountain, NC

August 1 @ Avondale Brewing Company | Birmingham, AL

August 2 @ The Amp at LogStill Distillery | New Haven, KY

August 3 @ Grassfire Festival | Garrettsville, OH

August 5 @ Perinton Park Amphitheater | Fairport, NY

August 7 @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater | Wilmington, NC

August 9 @ Coves Amphitheater | Union Hall, VA

August 10 @ Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival | Richmond, VA

August 30 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY*

September 13 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO^

September 14 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO#

November 8 @ Avett Moon | Miramar Beach, FL

December 12-16 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, MX

BOLD = newly announced

* supporting Tedeschi Trucks Band

^ with The California Honeydrops

# with Andy Frasco & The U.N.

