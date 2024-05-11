Greensky Bluegrass Release The Iceland Sessions Featuring Holly Bowling

(Big Hassle Media) Greensky Bluegrass have unveiled The Iceland Sessions featuring Holly Bowling via Thirty Tigers. The new EP was recorded at Floki Studios in the summer of 2023, just before the band's first-ever Icelandic run of shows at Reykjavik's Harpa Concert Hall.

"We invited some of our favorite friends and musicians to play with us, including Holly Bowling, and we set out to make memories in the twilight sun with a bunch of fans who joined us from all over the world," recalls Paul Hoffman. Bowling has been a regular guest in Greensky's band lineup throughout the last several years and the chemistry between Bowling and the band is undeniable.

Floki Studios is located in a very remote section of northern Iceland, and for Greensky, that's precisely what was needed. A very intense few days that drew out creativity and inspiration not yet tapped by the band. "We embraced the disorienting inspiration and played late into the night as the sun never left us, all the while still developing lyrics and figuring out harmonies and arrangements. We swam in the cold water. We saw more sheep than people for days. We listened to the birds sing through the night while we charged through each song. A recording project that felt like a whirlwind at times turned into something calm and peaceful that felt more creative and raw than anything we've done before. Fully aware that we could continue to work on this later, we decided to commit to what we created in Iceland and have the recording be truly a moment in time." Stream the release here.

Related Stories

Greensky Bluegrass Expand Summer Tour Plans

News > Greensky Bluegrass