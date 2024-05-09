Tyler Ramsey Unplugs For Special AudioTree Session

(Big Hassle Media) Tyler Ramsey and AudioTree have unveiled Ramsey's stripped-down, acoustic session filmed at AudioTree studios in Chicago, IL this past March. The session features several songs off Ramsey's latest album, New Lost Ages, which was released earlier this year via Soundly Music. Behind the songs, as told by

'These Ghosts' is the lead single off the record and is a song Ramsey says, "is for anyone who has left a bad situation behind them only to look down and realize they are still carrying it with them somehow. Letting go - even letting go of something that's no good - can take time. The pain in your head is just the smoke from a fire that burned out a long time ago."

"'We Were A Small Town' is a love song. For me it's about that lasting love. Love that is shaped by trials and time, but endures always and grows more beautiful as it weathers. It's also about having a long relationship with a place and seeing it change over time- could be any town- could be your town."

Where Were You: "I am a person that craves solitude- being alone I can reconnect with emotions that I might otherwise try and hold off. And sometimes being away from your life and the people you love helps you see them more clearly. This song came out of being alone when I really needed to be."

"Fires is about climbing out of a hole somebody tried to push me in. It's getting your footing again after dealing with dark times and insincere people. I carried this song for many miles and most of it was written on trails near my house as I tried to walk out of the way I'd been feeling."

