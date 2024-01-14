Former Band of Horses' Guitarist Tyler Ramsey Delivers 'These Ghosts'

.

01-14-2024
(BHM) Tyler Ramsey, former lead guitarist of Band of Horses (2007-2017) has shared "These Ghosts" accompanied by a stunning music. "These Ghosts" made its US and UK radio debuts earlier this week via WXPN and BBC, respectively and is the lead single off the forthcoming album New Lost Ages out on February 9 via Soundly Music.

"This song is for anyone who has left a bad situation behind them only to look down and realize they are still carrying it with them somehow. Letting go - even letting go of something that's no good - can take time. The pain in your head is just the smoke from a fire that burned out a long time ago." - Tyler Ramsey

New Lost Ages was recorded at the legendary Avast! Recording Co. in Seattle, Washington, by storied producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, The Shins, Built to Spill). The 10-song LP is an ongoing sonic quest - meticulously wandering across the musical landscape, this undulating tone of indie, rock and folk stylings.

