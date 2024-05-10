John Berry Invites Fans For Free Concert In Gallatin, TN

(117) GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry invites fans to 'A Night of Music at Triple Creek' in Gallatin, Tennessee, on Saturday, May 18 at 6:30 PM.
One to always give back to the community, Gallatin resident John Berry is bringing some of his closest friends for this free event, including Grammy Award-winner Mike Farris, Buddy Jewell, Elaine Roy, Bobby Marquez, Leigh Pollari, and Makenzie Phipps, for a night of music and fun!
Berry takes pride in bringing a fresh new show each year to his fans while performing his popular hits such as "Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye," "Kiss Me In The Car," "I Think About It All The Time," "I Will If You Will," "You're Love Amazes Me," and more!
"I love everything Gallatin has to offer, and I love living here," shares Berry. "After I left Georgia, I wanted to be close to Nashville, yet in an area that still had that "Mayberry" feel. Gallatin is a community-driven town, and we have the best friends and neighbors you can imagine. Music is the best way to connect people, so I am bringing some of my buddies out for a free show, and we hope you will join us!"
Address:
Triple Creek Park
1133 Touchdown Dr
Gallatin, TN 37066
