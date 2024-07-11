28th Annual 'Christmas With John Berry' Tour Announced

(2911) GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry is excited to announce the first dates for his 28th Annual 'Christmas With John Berry' Tour. With fourteen shows currently slated with more to come, the tour will kick off on November 29 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and continue through the holiday season. John Berry takes pride in offering a fresh new show each year while always including popular classics like "Little Drummer Boy," "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Let It Snow," "Mary Did You Know," and his timeless hit, "O Holy Night."

"Twenty-eight years have passed, and I could never have imagined the incredible blessing of sharing my music and celebrating the birth of Christ on this journey," shares Berry. "It means the world for Robin and I to see so many of you return year after year with your loved ones and friends, all coming together to embrace the joy of the season. I look forward to sharing this time of giving with each of you and am forever grateful for your continued support."

John Berry is known for his special holiday shows. In these performances, he sings fan-favorite Christmas classics, many of his hits, and his treasured holiday memories, making this tour even more special for everyone who attends. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Berry's hit single "Your Love Amazes Me"

The 28th Annual 'Christmas With John Berry' 2024 Tour Schedule:

NOV 29 - The Eagle at Sugar Hill / Sugar Hill, Ga.

NOV 30 - High Point Theatre / High Point, N.C.

DEC 04 - Etherredge Center / Aiken, S.C.

DEC 06 - Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn.

DEC 07 - Washington High School / Washington, Ind.

DEC 08 - Jefferson Plaza Hall / Jefferson, Ind.

DEC 10 - The Grand / Oshkosh, Wis.

DEC 14 - Hasting Performing Arts Center / Hastings, Mich.

DEC 15 - Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts / Fremont, Mich.

DEC 16 - Majestic Theatre / Chillicothe, Ohio

DEC 18 - Cedartown Performing Arts Center / Cedartown, Ga.

DEC 19 - The Classic Center / Athens, Ga.

DEC 20 - Monterey Station / Cowan, Tenn.

DEC 21 - The Grand Opera House / Macon, Ga.

***More to be announced

