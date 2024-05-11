Starvista Music Releases 'Country Legends Live - Encore'

(2911) As part of the 'Country Legends Live' series, StarVista Music releases 'Encore,' a sixteen-track compilation of songs, all of which peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Country charts.

These live recordings, the third and final release in the three-part series, were recorded in 2015 at the Wildhorse Saloon and are available on May 10th on all digital platforms.

"Country music told stories, and so many of these songs allow you to live through those stories and the time period in which they were hits," says LMA Productions president Frank Matassa. It was such a good time in Country music, and we are happy to share them with music enthusiasts who feel the same way."

'ENCORE' Track Listing:

"Do You Love As Good As You Look" w/ Lisa Matassa (#1 - 1981) - The Bellamy Brothers

"Amy's Back In Austin" (#4 - 1994) - Tim Rushlow

"Little Things" w/ Lisa Matassa (#1 - 1985) - The Oak Ridge Boys

"Ghost In This House" (#5 - 1990) - Marty Raybon (of Shenandoah)

"To Me" w/ Lisa Matassa (#3 - 1984) - Lee Greenwood

"Fast Movin' Train" (#4 - 1990) - Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart)

"I Tell It Like It Used To Be" w/ Lisa Matassa (#7 - 1986) - T. Graham Brown

"That'll Be The Day" - David Frizzell

"Who Do You Know In California" w/ Lisa Matassa (#11 - 1982) - Eddy Raven

"Cherokee Fiddle" (#10 -1982) - Johnny Lee

"What Might Have Been" w/ Lisa Matassa (#2 - 1993) - Tim Rushlow

"Sure Feels Like Love" w/ Lisa Matassa (#5 - 1982) - Larry Gatlin

"Holdin' A Good Hand" (#2 - 1990) - Lee Greenwood

"I Can't Get Close Enough" w/ Lisa Matassa (#1 - 1987) - Exile

"Paradise Tonight" w/ Lisa Matassa (#1 - 1983) - Mickey Gilley

"Will The Circle Be Unbroken" - various artists

The 'Country Legends Live' series, a collection of country music hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, has released two of the three parts, the first being 'The Hits' on April 12 and the second being 'Chart Toppers' on April 26.

