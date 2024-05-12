Watch Will Wesley's 'Honky-Tonk U.S.A.' Video

(2911) Country rocker Will Wesley is thrilled to release his new single and music video, "Honky-Tonk U.S.A." Paying homage to his heroes and those who paved the way, Wesley focuses on how things have changed in modern times. With lyrics that resonate deep to the core, "An assembly line cowboy in a new Chevrolet, their making hits cause it fits... down in Honky-Tonk U.S.A" may not sit well with everyone, but it shows where many feel the music industry is today.

"As a boy, my childhood was filled with the sounds of true "outlaw" country," shares Wesley. "I wrote "Honky-Tonk U.S.A." with my country heroes in mind. I'm a country rocker, but I believe that the songs of yesterday never die, and I want to preserve that! Here's to Waylon, Willie, Tompall, and Jessi! Thank you to Cowboys & Indians for your support in premiering this video."

Wesley recently released his acoustic video for the single "Ready To Ride." Premiered by Medium on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, "Ready To Ride" showcases his raw talents and high-energy musical ability. The acoustic video gives an inside look into Wesley's music talents and vision. Continuing his signature blend of country roots and rock flair, he consistently delivers thrilling experiences with every fresh release. With "Ready To Ride," Wesley takes listeners on an exhilarating journey fueled by pulsating rhythms, drawing inspiration from artists like Jason Aldean and Jon Bon Jovi. His passion for creating music that resonates with various audiences is evident in "Ready To Ride."

Will Wesley's Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAY 10 - Adopted Dog Brewing / Lafayette, La.

MAY 11 - Papi's Fajita Factory / Denham Springs, La.

MAY 17 - La Carreta / Baton Rouge, La.

MAY 18 - L'Auberge Casino & Hotel / Baton Rouge, La.

MAY 22 - Whiskey A Go Go / West Hollywood, Calif.

MAY 24 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La.

MAY 24 - Moonlight Inn Bar / French Settlement, La.

MAY 26 - Pyre BBQ / Mandeville, La.

MAY 27 - The Hangout / Gulf Shores, Ala.

JUN 01 - Red White & Brew / Hammond, La.

JUN 07 - Triple B Sports Bar / Pine Grove, La.

JUN 15 - Regatta Seafood & Steakhouse / Lake Arthur, La.

JUN 21 - T's Barbecue / Wil, Switzerland

JUN 22 - Fraumattcity, Western Openair / Durrenroth, Switzerland

JUN 25 - International Country Music Hall of Fame / Oberhofen, Switzerland

JUN 26 - Nefville / Teufen, Switzerland

JUN 27 - Iroquois / Zurich, Switzerland

JUN 28 - Fauls Factory / Erlach / Switzerland

JUN 29 - Trucker & Country Festival / Interlaken, Switzerland

JUL 05 - Gnarly Barley Brewing / Hammond, La.

JUL 06 - Hidden Springs RV Resort / Tylertown, Miss.

JUL 11 - The Hangout / Gulf Shores, Ala.

JUL 12 - The Queen Baton Rouge / Baton Rouge, La.

JUL 18 - Mike Anderson's - Gonzales / Gonzales, La.

JUL 19 - Agile Brewing / Baton Rouge, La

JUL 20 - Red White & Brew / Hammond, La.

JUL 27 - Smiley's Saloon / Thibodaux, La.

