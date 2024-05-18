Paige King Johnson Says 'Somebody's Gotta Do It' With New Single

(2911) Nashville-based singer/songwriter Paige King Johnson is excited to release her latest single, "Somebody's Gotta Do It"! Written by Paige King Johnson, Scott Sean White, and Terri Jo Box, "Somebody's Gotta Do It" combines an upbeat tune with a love story that many can only dream of.

Reflecting on her own experiences in life and marriage, Paige King Johnson brought heartfelt emotions to the studio for this recording. "Somebody's Gotta Do It" was premiered by M Music & Musicians magazine.

"When we sat down to write, we just sat back & tried to have fun while writing this song. It's all tongue & cheek, trying to bring to light the laughter & lightheartedness that I believe is necessary in any marriage or long-term relationship. Not a day goes by that I don't enjoy just having fun with my husband, Griffin - whether it's singing him funny songs like this or making up crazy dances or telling bad jokes. Somebody's gotta do it!"

