Paige King Johnson Reimagines Clay Walker's 'If I Could Make A Living'

(2911) Singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is excited to release her latest single, "If I Could Make A Living" today! Paying homage to the 90s era of country music in which she grew up, Johnson proudly acknowledges Clay Walker as one of her biggest influences, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of its release. "If I Could Make A Living" was written by Alan Jackson, Keith Stegall, and Roger Murrah, and officially certified platinum on May 4, 1995. Johnson's version is now available on all streaming platforms.
"As a 90's kid, I have fond memories of being in the backseat singing along to, in my opinion, some of the best music ever made - 90's country," reflects Johnson. "Very high on that list was Clay Walker's "If I Could Make A Living." It had it all - great instrumentation, catchy writing, it made you wanna two step, and not one, but TWO key changes! It really doesn't get any better than that. So I decided I wanted to put my own spin on that classic, and we had a ball in the studio doing so. I'm excited for the world to get to hear this version!"
Paige King Johnson's latest single "Somebody's Gotta Do It" was recently premiered by M Music & Musicians magazine and highlighted by RFD. She was also recently featured in Cowgirl Magazine as part of a special behind-the-scenes video with Grand Ole Opry member Pam Tillis, who has directed three music videos for Paige. Highlighting their relationship and showcasing Pam's nurturing encouragement as a mentor, every viewer has a backstage view of their creative process.
