Brian James Returns With 'Summer Poppin'

(2911) Brian James bursts back onto the scene with his brand new single, "Summer Poppin'," released on May 17th via Belle Chasse Records. This high-energy track marks James' first release under the label's exciting new partnership with TLG/Virgin Music Group.
James, a distinguished country music enthusiast heavily influenced by legends like George Jones, Hank Williams, and Merle Haggard, has a rich musical tapestry woven from his diverse experiences. He initially carved his path as a skilled guitarist in the blues and rock realm, even landing a pivotal role as lead guitarist for Uncle Kracker after a fateful encounter with Kid Rock. This journey fueled his evolution into the captivating singer-songwriter he is today, known for his poignant storytelling and soulful performances.
"Summer Poppin'" is an undeniable anthem for shaking off the winter blues and embracing the carefree spirit of summer. James' powerful vocals and infectious energy capture the essence of long, lazy days spent with good friends, good music, and good times.
"It's been a while since I've released new music," says James. "'Summer Poppin' is all about celebrating life, good company, and the feeling of pure joy that comes with summer. I can't wait to get this song out there and have everyone sing along!"
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List- The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released- more
Ozzy Osbourne Nervous About Rock Hall Induction- Senses Fail and Saves The Day Launching New Jersey Vs. The World Tour- more
Bailey Zimmerman Delivers 'Hell Or High Water' From Twisters: The Album- Dustin Lynch Delivers Video For 'Chevrolet' Feat Jelly Roll- more
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, AC/DC Among Apple Music's 100 Best Albums List
'Have You Got It Yet?' The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd Trailer Released
Rancid Share Debut 1992 Self-Titled EP Available Digitally For The First Time
Boston Manor Announce New Album 'Sundiver' And Share First Single
Mr. Big Stream 'Good Luck Trying' Video
The Dollyrots Share 'Trees Sway' Video
Attila Harken Back To Their Roots With 'New Devil' Feat Dickie Allen