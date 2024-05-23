Brian James Returns With 'Summer Poppin'

(2911) Brian James bursts back onto the scene with his brand new single, "Summer Poppin'," released on May 17th via Belle Chasse Records. This high-energy track marks James' first release under the label's exciting new partnership with TLG/Virgin Music Group.

James, a distinguished country music enthusiast heavily influenced by legends like George Jones, Hank Williams, and Merle Haggard, has a rich musical tapestry woven from his diverse experiences. He initially carved his path as a skilled guitarist in the blues and rock realm, even landing a pivotal role as lead guitarist for Uncle Kracker after a fateful encounter with Kid Rock. This journey fueled his evolution into the captivating singer-songwriter he is today, known for his poignant storytelling and soulful performances.

"Summer Poppin'" is an undeniable anthem for shaking off the winter blues and embracing the carefree spirit of summer. James' powerful vocals and infectious energy capture the essence of long, lazy days spent with good friends, good music, and good times.

"It's been a while since I've released new music," says James. "'Summer Poppin' is all about celebrating life, good company, and the feeling of pure joy that comes with summer. I can't wait to get this song out there and have everyone sing along!"

Related Stories

News > Brian James