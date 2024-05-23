Dustin Lynch Delivers Video For 'Chevrolet' Feat Jelly Roll

(BBR) Providing a timeless soundtrack for an underdog love story, MULTI-PLATINUM star Dustin Lynch releases the Mason Dixon-directed music video for current single "Chevrolet" featuring Jelly Roll.
"It's a storyline that everybody can relate to, especially us kids from small towns," shares Lynch. "There always seems to be some kind of divide in friend groups as kids grow up, and there's inevitably an underdog. I'd like to think everyone pulls for the underdog, and this video shows that."
Turning the ignition on a forever-young kind of freedom, the Jelly Roll collaboration - written by Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander, Hunter Phelps, and Mentor Williams - is nearing Top 15 at Country radio via Broken Bow Records. Delivered on Lynch's statement-making sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy, the nostalgic track co-produced by Zach Crowell and Ben Phillips is proof of Country music's unique ability to summon a picture, a mood, and especially a memory via the instantly recognizable throwback melody of the 1973 Dobie Gray hit "Drift Away.
