All That Remains 'Let You Go' With New Video

All That Remains have shared a music video for their brand new single "Let You Go", which is the follow-up to the group's recently released comeback single "DIVINE".
"Let You Go" was produced by Josh Wilbur (Parkway Drive, Lamb Of God, Trivium, A Day To Remember), who also produced "Divine," the band's first new music since the tragic loss of guitarist Oli Herbert.
Frontman Philip Labonte said of the new track, "As a lyricist, I find songs about the human condition to be most compelling. 'Let You Go' is a great example of that. So many can relate to being in a bad relationship that you can't seem to break out of. Be it with a substance (or with a person) and this song speaks to that struggle so many of us are familiar with."
Watch the Tom Flynn (I Prevail, As I Lay Dying, Lamb Of God) directed video below:
