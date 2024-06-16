Pearl Jam Offshoot Painted Shield Open 'Window' With New Video

(The Syndicate) In advance of next month's release of their forthcoming LP Painted Shield 3, Seattle, WA-based Painted Shield have shared a new single, "Window," from the album due for release July 26, 2024 via Loosegroove Records.

Last month, the band shared "Lover Divine," which followed on the heels of the album's lead single, "Transector." The band recently headlined their first show at the iconic Paramount Theatre and curated the first House of LSGRV compilation which came out for Record Store Day 2024.

Speaking on the new song's origins, the band's Mason Jennings said "I had the basic idea for the song "Window" and Stone suggested I take the chords out and just send the vocal line to Brittany Davis with single bass notes played on a keyboard. They added incredible piano voicings and vocal harmonies and the song really just expanded from there as everyone laid down their magic."

While describing their upcoming album, Jennings said: "The evolution of Painted Shield has been very fun and exciting. Each album has pushed the boundaries of genre farther and Painted Shield 3 is our most expansive and collaborative album yet. I feel like this is the sound of a band really finding our legs and emerging. The sky is the limit. Painted Shield 3 is a musical universe unto itself. Very excited to share it!"

Painted Shield is made up of a collective of musicians that define the word credibility. Pearl Jam founding member Stone Gossard plays guitar alongside acclaimed studio musician Matt Chamberlain (David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Tori Amos, Pearl Jam), celebrated folk singer Mason Jennings and soul music innovator/keyboardist/vocalist Brittany Davis share lead vocals providing a unique harmony. Brittany made a splash in 2022 when they were selected by NPR for a Tiny Desk performance. The band is filled out by Jeff Fielder who is a distinguished guitarist having worked with the late Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan, Amy Ray, Indigo Girls, and more.

