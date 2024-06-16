The National Parks Announces New Album Wild Spirit

Indie rockers The National Parks have shared their new single "Where Are You", and have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, "Wild Spirit" on August 23rd.

The band had this to say about the new single, "Not too long ago I began to go through a season of life that led to a lot of existential questioning. I didn't realize at the time that I would be setting out on such a long, difficult, beautiful and challenging journey that would lead me to question things that were always concrete reality to me. I would lay awake at night feeling like I could never catch my breath.

"I wrote this song after feeling like I had run part of a mental marathon, knowing that there was more ground to cover on my journey, but being okay with taking a break before running again. It's a song about knowing where you want to be but being unsure of how to get there or how long it's going to take and being okay with that for a moment."

In addition to festival appearances including Lollapalooza this summer, the band will be hitting the road for the Wild Spirit Tour, including dates across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. Stream the new song and see the dates below:

Friday, July 28 - Sandpoint, ID - The Festival At Sandpoint

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Leicestershire, England - The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 26, 2024 - London, England - Lexington

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

Friday, September 6, 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

