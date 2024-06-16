The National Parks Announces New Album Wild Spirit

Indie rockers The National Parks have shared their new single "Where Are You", and have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, "Wild Spirit" on August 23rd.
The band had this to say about the new single, "Not too long ago I began to go through a season of life that led to a lot of existential questioning. I didn't realize at the time that I would be setting out on such a long, difficult, beautiful and challenging journey that would lead me to question things that were always concrete reality to me. I would lay awake at night feeling like I could never catch my breath.
"I wrote this song after feeling like I had run part of a mental marathon, knowing that there was more ground to cover on my journey, but being okay with taking a break before running again. It's a song about knowing where you want to be but being unsure of how to get there or how long it's going to take and being okay with that for a moment."
In addition to festival appearances including Lollapalooza this summer, the band will be hitting the road for the Wild Spirit Tour, including dates across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. Stream the new song and see the dates below:
Friday, July 28 - Sandpoint, ID - The Festival At Sandpoint
Friday, August 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Leicestershire, England - The Long Road Festival
Monday, August 26, 2024 - London, England - Lexington
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social
Friday, September 6, 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater
Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Friday, October 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
The National Parks Stream New Song 'Wild Spirit'
The National Parks Go Arena Rock With 'Trouble'
Singled Out: The National Parks' UFO
Singled Out: The National Parks' Wildflowers
