Eighteen Visions Revisit and Expand 'Obsession' For 20th Anniversary

Orange County rockers Eighteen Visions have announced that they are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "Obsession" album by releasing a new vinyl edition that will feature re-recorded tracks and bonus material.

Set to arrive this fall, the special release will mark the vinyl debut of the 2004 album which is set to be released as a 2 LP set featuring the original album with B-sides, as well as re-recorded versions of the original album tracks, along with two recently completed songs from the album's original sessions.

On Saturday the band shared, "20 years ago today we released 'Obsession' and sadly, it never had a vinyl release, until today. We've been working on this for quite some time and as we were wrapping everything up, looked at this date to launch.

"Any time we've released anything on vinyl over the past few years, everyone always asks about " Obsession" which is of course great to hear. So thank you for you patience on this one and we hope you enjoy this release as much as we do.

New 2X LP Contains: - 2024 Re-recording (includes 2 new songs 'Ghost like Swayze' and 'Monster' written during original 2004 recording but never recorded until now) - 2004 Original recording (includes 2 previously rare B-Sides ('Sun Falls Down' and 'The World is Mine'

"Be excellent"

