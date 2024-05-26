Jelly Roll Jumps On Stage With Noah Kahah In Nashville

(Republic) On Friday night, GRAMMY Best New Artist nominees Noah Kahan and Jelly Roll finally made their long-anticipated performance debut together. The multi-platinum selling artists performed "Stick Season" during the encore at Kahan's first of two sold-out nights at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Fans have been clamoring for the two artists to perform together ever since they first met at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards earlier this year.

The "We'll All Be Here Forever Tour" tour will see Noah perform at iconic venues throughout the summer, including two nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, New York's Madison Square Garden, and Boston's Fenway Park.

Earlier this week, Noah and his mental health initiative The Busyhead Project announced a full slate of various activations and partnerships that launched this week with the tour. During every stop on the tour, he will welcome fans to connect with local mental health organizations at The Busyhead Project Action Village, where visitors can learn more about organizations, share a positive message to The Busyhead Project Community Wall, and even prepare to vote with actions courtesy of HeadCount. Kahan and The Busyhead Project have also cemented a new partnership with Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources, to provide tour-wide mental health care from a licensed provider to the entire band and crew. Since launching last year, The Busyhead Project has already raised over $2 million in pursuit of its ultimate goal to make mental healthcare accessible for all.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

May 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena - SOLD OUT =

May 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center - SOLD OUT =

May 29 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake - SOLD OUT =

May 31 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center - SOLD OUT =

June 01 Lexington, KY Railbird Music Festival :

June 04 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - SOLD OUT =

June 05 Kansas City, MO Azura Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT * =

June 07 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center - SOLD OUT ^

June 08 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center - SOLD OUT ^

June 11 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion - SOLD OUT ^

June 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - SOLD OUT^

June 14 Austin, TX Moody Center - SOLD OUT ^

June 15 Austin, TX Moody Center - SOLD OUT ^

June 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

June 20 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl - SOLD OUT ^

June 21 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl - SOLD OUT ^

June 25 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT * +

June 26 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT * +

June 29 George, WA The Gorge - SOLD OUT +

July 01 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - SOLD OUT +

July 03 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre +

July 05 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre - SOLD OUT * +

July 06 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre - SOLD OUT * +

July 09 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT +

July 13 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre - SOLD OUT +

July 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT ~

July 16 New York, NY Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT ~

July 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park - SOLD OUT ^ ~@

July 19 Boston, MA Fenway Park - SOLD OUT ^ ~@

August 2 Montreal, QC Osheaga Festival :

August 4 St. Charles, IA Hinterland Music Festival :

August 13 Manchester, UK Co-op Live *

August 14 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena *

August 20 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena *

August 17 Belfast, UK Vital - SOLD OUT *

August 20 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena *

August 21 London, UK The O2 *

August 22 London, UK The O2 *

August 24 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome *

August 26 Hamburg, DE Stadtpark Open Air - SOLD OUT *

August 27 Berlin, DE Zitadelle Spandau *

September 13 Cavendish, PEI SOMMO Music Festival :

September 15 Asbury Park, NJ Sea.Hear.Now :

September 22 St. Augustine, FL Sing Out Loud Festival :

September 29 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival :

* Non-Live Nation Date

: Festival Date

+ Jensen McRae

= Ryan Beatty

^ John Vincent III

~ James Bay

@ Mt. Joy

Related Stories

News > Noah Kahah