Kimberly Dawn 'In Love with Tennessee'

(Publicity Nation) Country Artist Kimberly Dawn, affectionately known as our "Coastal Cowgirl." has released her new single, "In Love with Tennessee". Dividing her time between Los Angeles, CA, and Nashville, TN, Kimberly reflects deeply on the inspiration behind this song.

She shares, "The song emerged from the emotional conflict I felt, torn between my longing to be in Nashville and the necessity of maintaining my original home in California. Every departure from Nashville was heartbreaking, even though I missed my family in California. Having roots now in both places, I enjoy the best of both worlds without choosing."

The title of the song, "In Love with Tennessee," is self-explanatory, but it takes a unique twist: it's about falling in love with a state, not a person. Dawn beautifully captures this sentiment with lyrics, "That's tearing me apart, weighing on my heart, and always makin' me hung up on you / And fallin' in love with Tennessee / turning heartbreak into a dream." Experience the warmth of Southern charm with Kimberly Dawn's heartfelt new single, "In Love with Tennessee."

Kimberly Dawn, in collaboration with esteemed producers Kent Wells and Jon Luzzi, and several Nashville hit songwriters, is consistently creating new music that showcases her unique blend of authenticity and innovation. Her work has garnered recognition from prestigious platforms such as CMT, The Academy of Country Music, All Country News, Today In Nashville, and more, solidifying her position in the country music scene and inspiring others with her success.

Kimberly has graced the stage of the historic LA House of Blues multiple times, opening for Wilson Phillips. A career highlight for her was performing at the legendary Bluebird Cafe, an experience she describes as exhilarating and fulfilling a long-held dream.

She also maintains a brand partnership with Planet Cowboy, a Nashville-based, vintage female-owned company.

Kimberly further showcased her versatility by releasing a duet, "Do I Love You," with Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Paul Anka.

Kimberly Dawn's passion for mental health advocacy is as strong as her musical talents. As an ambassador with NAMI, she bravely shares her personal journey to inspire and uplift others facing similar challenges. Her song "The Bottle" delves into the raw emotions and struggles associated with addiction and mental health issues, resonating deeply with many listeners who find solace and understanding in her music and inspiring them with her empathy and courage.

