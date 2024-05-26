Ryan Follese's Ryan and Rory Share 'Pour Decisions'

(BBR) Country music duo Ryan and Rory have released their new single "Pour Decisions" which was released under their brand new deal with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville and comes from their forthcoming self-titled debut EP, that will arrive on July 26th.

Ryan Follese is a Nashville native, 2X PLATINUM #1 hit singer-songwriter and American Music Award winner. Rory John Zak, from Raleigh, North Carolina, is a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter who has played over 300 shows per year since he was 17. The duo today released the buzzy party starter "Pour Decisions." The lively, summer smash is a nod to the universal heartache band-aid.

"Filling a much-needed space in the format, country duo Ryan and Rory are introducing themselves with a fresh sound on 'Pour Decisions,'" shares JoJamie Hahr, BMG Nashville, EVP Recorded Music. "Ryan Follese's award-winning success and masterful songwriting paired with Rory John Zak's multi-instrumental abilities and relentless passion for delivering captivating performances provides a firm foundation as we lean towards their debut, self-titled EP in July."

