Michael Ray Shares New Song 'Drink With Our Friends' And Announce Tour

(Warner Music Nashville) Michael Ray invites everyone to fill their cups and lift them up with his new song and headline tour, "Drink With Our Friends." The new song and tour celebrate the spirit of community and the joy of a well-deserved break after a hard day's work.

"'Drink with Our Friends' is for all y'all hard-working people who put in the overtime all week so you can cut loose with your friends on the weekend," says Ray. "I can't wait to take it on the road and feel the energy of the crowds singing it back to us."

Ray's most recent collaboration with award-winning producer Michael Knox brews a high-energy anthem that encapsulates the spirit of small-town America. "Drink With Friends" is a testament to those who work hard but always find a way to save a little something for the weekend. It's a celebration of resilience, determination, and the timeless tradition of savoring life's simple pleasures.

Ray takes his new song to the fans this summer with his headline "Drink With Our Friends" Tour. Known for his authentic storytelling and connection with fans, Entertainment Focus Magazine said, "He's the real deal; strong vocals, plenty of confidence, and the talent to back it up."

With four #1 platinum and gold #1 radio singles and other hits, his show is a sing-along experience for the audience. The coast-to-coast tour kicks off in Oklahoma and includes shows in Paso Robles, CA, Nashville, TN, and Foxboro, MA. Of his recent show at Country Thunder, Arizona Central said Michael Ray struck a chord with songs about small-town life.

Related Stories

Michael Ray and Meghan Patrick Release 'Spirits And Demons'

Michael Ray's Dive Bars & Broken Hearts Arrives Friday

Michael Ray Wrestles 'Spirits & Demons' With Meghan Patrick

Michael Ray Rocks Dive 'Bars & Broken Hearts' At The 5 Spot

News > Michael Ray