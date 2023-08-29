Michael Ray and Meghan Patrick Release 'Spirits And Demons'

(Warner) With four No. 1 singles, singer/songwriter Michael Ray is one of country radio's most consistent hitmakers. Earlier this summer he released his six-song Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP to a flurry of fan, media and industry acclaim. That excitement fuels the release of Ray's new single "Spirits and Demons" with Meghan Patrick.
"The song's about going through that part of life where you're trying to figure things out," said Ray of the song. "You went through a break-up, and you go to the bottle. You know, you wanna numb it. You wanna forget about what's going on and just not feel anything, but when you lean into that bottle, it's going to bring out the demons, it's going to bring out some of those memories and you just end up reliving it."
Joining Ray on the haunting duet is two-time Canadian Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year, Meghan Patrick. Ray felt the song needed a female voice so he reached out to his friend Patrick, saying "...she's got a voice that can blister concrete - and a gift to reach right into a song and rip its heart out, put it in her throat and meet you line for line with some intense emotions."
Of the new single, MusicRow shared, "This oomphy-sounding duet sez that booze doesn't really cure a heartbreak. Both partners sing with gusto."
In addition to his new single, Ray heads into the final stretch of summer and into fall with a full slate of touring. In addition, the Grand Ole Opry stalwart will make his 73rd appearance on the iconic stage on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
