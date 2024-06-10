BOWEN * YOUNG Added To Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

(Live Nation) BOWEN * YOUNG, the Nashville-based Alt-Country/Americana musical duo comprising of Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young, have been added to the star-studded lineup for Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, on July 4, 2024.

Clare and Brandon, passionate autism acceptance advocates, spent the past weekend with the Philadelphia Eagles football team to raise awareness, including an epic performance at the Eagles Autism Foundation Kickoff Pairings Party in Villanova on Sunday, June 9.

The duo will join the iconic Willie Nelson, whose name is synonymous with the American spirit, for an Independence Day celebration like no other with some of the most legendary names in music, including Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples, and Celisse.

For the first time ever, Willie Nelson's annual 4th of July Picnic -- one of the most anticipated concert events each summer -- will take place in the Birthplace of America! This Fourth of July, the Philadelphia area will be the epicenter of music, history, and celebration as Willie Nelson's renowned 4th of July Picnic descends upon the City of Brotherly Love. This historic, not-to-be-missed event at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ, is set against the backdrop of some of America's most storied landmarks, and produced by Willie Nelson, Blackbird Presents, Live Nation and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Clare Bowen notes, "We're honored to be part of Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic. Sharing the stage with absolutely legendary artists in such an historic location is a dream come true." Brandon Young adds, "We're so excited to get to share our songs on such a special day, and be part of a celebration that unites people through the universal language of music."

The husband and wife duo, BOWEN * YOUNG have embarked on an enchanting journey that seamlessly weaves the fates of two extraordinary souls. Clare, a radiant star from rural Australia known for her role as Scarlett on the hit TV series "Nashville," and Brandon, a melody-spinner from Connecticut, found their destinies entwined in the heart of Nashville. Their musical odyssey began in 2013 when Brandon, a last-minute replacement, shared the stage with Clare at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The unique chemistry discovered that night marked the inception of a musical partnership destined for prominence. Two years later, love took center stage at Ryman Auditorium, where Brandon proposed, and in 2017, John Carter Cash oﬃciated their union at the Cash Cabin. Their collaborative journey, guided by acclaimed Americana songwriter/producer Sean McConnell, resulted in the creation of 'Us,' a 10-track masterpiece capturing the raw essence of their emotions. From facing adversity with the haunting single 'Dangerous Love' to the global resonance of their ethereal songs, BOWEN * YOUNG's symphony of life and art resonates with boundless passion, culminating in the highly anticipated debut album released globally on May 3, 2024, via Snakefarm/PIAS.

From country to folk to rock 'n' roll, this year's picnic promises an unforgettable experience for everyone, uniting generations of music lovers in celebration of America's birthday. Fans can look forward to a day filled with great live music, delicious food, and drinks to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.com offering fans the chance to be part of this historic celebration.

"I am thrilled to bring the 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history," said Willie Nelson. "It's an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can't wait to celebrate Independence Day with you."

