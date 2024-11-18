BOWEN * YOUNG Share Cover Of Joni Mitchell's 'River'

(AB) BOWEN * YOUNG have released a beautiful and tender cover of Joni Mitchell's stirring holiday classic, 'River'. The track follows the release of a new, electrified version of their anthemic track 'Hair Of The Dog', which features a guest appearance from award-winning UK singer / songwriter, Kezia Gill.
BOWEN * YOUNG comment, "As a duo, we very rarely sing sad love songs. And as far as songs go, there is no perfecting perfection. Joni Mitchell's version is one of the most beautiful songs ever written. The longer we live, the more aware we become of the fact that the holidays are a very difficult time for some people. And sometimes you just need something you can cry to."
After crossing paths at the Highways festival at Royal Albert Hall earlier this year, and playing each other's songs in an impromptu backstage jam, it was clear that there was real chemistry between Bowen * Young & Kezia; so much so that the Nashville-based duo felt they had to get Kezia involved in a new, reimagined version of 'Hair Of The Dog'.
The original version of 'Hair Of The Dog' features on the debut Bowen * Young album, 'Us', out worldwide via Snakefarm / Integral. Clare Bowen, renowned for her role as Scarlett in the hit TV series 'Nashville', and Brandon, a melody-spinner from Connecticut, have come together to deliver a captivating, emotive 10-track outing.
