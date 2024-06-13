.

Billy Strings, Kacey Musgraves and Caamp Lead FairWell Festival Lineup

(Giant Noise) The FairWell Festival, happening July 19-21 in Central Oregon will be headlined by Billy Strings, Kacey Musgraves and Caamp, with additional performances from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Whiskey Myers, Colter Wall, LeAnn Rimes, Black Pumas, J.R. Carroll, Shakey Graves, The Revivalists and many more.

Beyond the music, fans will be able to enjoy experiences such as funfair games, line dancing, shaded barn areas with relaxed seating, a curated artisan market, Central Oregon-sourced culinary, beer and wine options, and the iconic ferris wheel.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum. FairWell Festival also offers shuttle passes as well as a limited quantity of camping pass options. Find more details here.

