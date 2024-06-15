Kenny Chesney Breaks Another Record

(EBM) Having broken his single night attendance records at stadium after stadium on his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour, Kenny Chesney extends his own record for the most No. 1 singles on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Reprising his beloved polaroids of life with "Take Her Home," the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar continues creating songs that reflect how the people of No Shoes Nation live, breathe and love.

"It's an amazing feeling, hearing the people singing it back to us," Chesney says. "It reminds you how these songs really do hold pieces of actual lives inside them, how deeply people feel these records; they're more than hits. But when you get that call, and they tell you it's No. 1, you realize how many people are seeing themselves on the radio. To me, that's why I started doing this."

Having sold out Lincoln Financial Field in March, adding tickets and selling those out, too, along with Tampa's Raymond James Stadium and three straight nights at Foxborough, Mass.'s Gillette Stadium, Chesney has spent 2024 connecting with his fans on a whole other level. Whether the shows, the tailgating, No Shoes Radio, Blue Chair Bay® Rum pre-games or sharing the stage with Uncle Kracker and Megan Moroney, it's been all about friendship, good times and how life comes at you one day at a time.

"The energy and passion I'm feeling this summer is a whole new level," allows the man the Wall Street Journal crowned "The King of the Road" a decade ago. "That heart and soul is so strong, it takes these songs to places we didn't always realize they went. Last week when I was sick, they really brought it and sang with me in a way that changed everything.

"And it's in songs like 'Take Her Home,' the ones that slow things down, where that desire to be in the moment really stands out. So, to stand onstage at Soldier Field and tell those fans their lives are No. 1, that this song is like them hitting the top of the charts? I can't wait."

Creating a space where people can be their best selves, BORN spanned the phases of life, chasing adventure and forging memories with the friends who know how to create the best of every moment. Having defined the sound of coming of age in the flyover in the 21st century, Chesney continues pursuing the best of what the world has to offer - and serving it up in song.

Playing hard and bringing a band that means business with him, there's going to be a lot of reasons to celebrate in the Windy City. Once again presented by Blue Chair Bay® Rum, the Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour twists all the high velocity and screaming guitars to America's favorite football stadiums for a night that makes summer official

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour Remaining Dates

with Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker

June 15 Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 20 Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center^

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. || American Family Field

June 27 Darien Center, N.Y. || Darien Lake Amphitheater^

June 29 Cincinnati, Ohio || TQL Stadium*

July 6 Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 11 Boise, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

July 13 Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 16 Salt Lake City, Utah || America First Field*

July 18 Wheatland, Calif. || Toyota Amphitheatre^

July 20 Los Angeles, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 24 Phoenix, Ariz. || Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

July 27 Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Aug. 3 Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

Aug. 8 Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium*

Aug. 10 Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

Aug. 15 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Aug. 17 East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

Aug. 23 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 24 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

Aug. 25 Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

* Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker only

^ Megan Moroney only

